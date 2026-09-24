Bikers with Boxes

Load up your bike and share God’s love!

Bring gift-filled shoeboxes* for children in need to the Billy Graham Library. Enjoy special speakers, fellowship, complimentary lunch, and giveaways. Ride alone, with your club, or meet up with others.

While you’re here, come inside the Library and retrace Billy Graham’s dynamic journey from humble farm boy to international ambassador of God’s love through multimedia exhibits and displays. Visit Billy Graham’s childhood home, browse our bookstore, and enjoy great food and snacks at the dairy bar. Come just as you are—but with boxes!

*Shoeboxes are given to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.