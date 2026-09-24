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Bikers with Boxes

Bikers with Boxes

Load up your bike and share God’s love!
Bring gift-filled shoeboxes* for children in need to the Billy Graham Library. Enjoy special speakers, fellowship, complimentary lunch, and giveaways. Ride alone, with your club, or meet up with others.

While you’re here, come inside the Library and retrace Billy Graham’s dynamic journey from humble farm boy to international ambassador of God’s love through multimedia exhibits and displays. Visit Billy Graham’s childhood home, browse our bookstore, and enjoy great food and snacks at the dairy bar. Come just as you are—but with boxes!

*Shoeboxes are given to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

The Billy Graham Library
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Billy Graham Library
704-401-3200
librarycommunications@bgea.org
https://billygrahamlibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

sfleischman@bgea.org
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
Charlotte, North Carolina 28217
7044013200
libraryevents@bgea.org
https://billygrahamlibrary.org/christmas-at-the-library/