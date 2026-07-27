Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour benefiting MountainTrue - 9/11,12

Join us for two distinct nights of filmmaking excellence. Each evening features a completely different lineup of films, so we encourage you to join us for both sessions to see the full breadth of the world tour.

When: Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, 2026

Where: Wortham Center for Performing Arts | 18 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC

Time: Doors open at 6pm. Show at 7 pm.

FREE Door Prizes: every attendee is entered for a chance to win door prizes donated by our amazing local businesses. Multiple prizes drawn each night.

***NEW this year: come early to check out our sponsor and community partner room: see an adaptive mountain bike, take photos with a giant hellbender puppet, chat with community-minded orgs and more!

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is an annual tradition for our community, bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture to the heart of the Blue Ridge. As MountainTrue’s largest fundraiser of the year, this event celebrates the grit, beauty, and wonder of the wild places we work so hard to protect. Whether you are a climber, a paddler, or a dreamer, these films are sure to spark your next great adventure.

The Films:

Friday, September 11th: MORAINE

Saturday, September 12th: ICEFALL

Be the First to Get Tickets

The Banff World Tour in Asheville is a high-demand event and tickets frequently sell out well in advance. Don’t miss your chance to secure your seat for this year’s screening. Different films will be shown each night. Grab tickets to BOTH screenings and receive $5 off your purchase!

Tickets will go on sale August 1 @ 9 am.

MountainTrue members receive a 10% discount on tickets. Check your email for the code or email members@mountaintrue.org.