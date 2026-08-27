Asheville Drag Bingo: Rocky Horror Themed Bingo Fundraiser for Babies Need Bottoms - 10/03

Asheville Drag Bingo is doing the Time Warp again with the “Rocky Horror” themed drag bingo on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hilltop Event Center. Tickets start at $20, include bingo cards, and are available at BeardedLadyProductions.org. This cult-classic-inspired evening features six thrilling rounds of bingo, Rocky Horror favorites, and outrageous drag performances worthy of a night at the Frankenstein Place. Ages 21+.

Guiding guests through this strange journey are Divine, the Bearded Lady, and her delightfully decadent co-host, Calcutta. Together, they’ll serve quick wit and enough theatrical chaos to make Dr. Frank-N-Furter proud. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion—whether that means corsets and fishnets, mad-scientist chic, glittering gold briefs, or a creation straight from the Transylvanian convention. Don’t dream it—dress for it. At The Rocky Horror Drag Bingo, everyone gets to shiver with antici…pation.

About Bearded Lady Productions

Bearded Lady Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Asheville, NC, dedicated to blending entertainment with community impact. Through events like Asheville Drag Brunch and Asheville Drag Bingo, this award-winning production team raises thousands of dollars each year for local charities. Every show is a celebration of inclusion, creativity, and giving back—because when drag and community come together, everybody wins. Find out more at: https://BeardedLadyProductions.org.

About Babies Need Bottoms

The mission of Babies Need Bottoms is to improve the lives of babies, toddlers, and parents in Western North Carolina through diaper distribution, community awareness, and partnerships. Since 2017, Babies Need Bottoms has partnered with community-based organizations across Western North Carolina to provide diapers and essential supplies to families experiencing diaper need. Find out more at: https://babiesneedbottoms.org/.