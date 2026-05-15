Asheville Choral Society Traveling Fundraiser - 5/30

Save the date for ACS's second annual traveling fundraiser on the evening of May 30, 2026, from 5:30-9:30pm in the River Arts District. What will this evening hold?

Three remarkable vocal acts, ranging across genres, but always stunning.

Three diverse art galleries, featuring gorgeous and thought-provoking visual art.

Three courses of incredible food, wine, and beer, with a yummy desert to close out the evening.

All attendees visit all three galleries, hear all of the music, and enjoy all of the food, as we rotate through the River Arts District. This event is a fundraiser in support of ACS's core operations and community engagement singing opportunities. Thank you for supporting ACS as a patron of this fun, engaging evening of music, art, and food!

Check out some photos from last year's event, with some reviews from our 2025 patrons, and stay tuned for details over the weeks ahead as we announce musicians, art galleries, and sponsors.