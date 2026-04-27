Art in Bloom: The Gallery and Floral Arrangement Tour
Art in Bloom: The Gallery and Floral Arrangement Tour
A Multi-Sensory Walk-Through of Living Sculptures
On June 19 & 20 (10 am – 4 pm), BMCA transforms into a living museum. Walk through the gallery to see professional Ikebana and Western floral arrangements standing side-by-side with the paintings that inspired them. See how textures and colors from the canvas are "brought to life" through rare blooms and creative greenery. Admission: Pay-What-you-can at door, or included in Garden tour ticket andEverything pass
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
0 - 55
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State StBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org