Art in Bloom: The Gallery and Floral Arrangement Tour

A Multi-Sensory Walk-Through of Living Sculptures

On June 19 & 20 (10 am – 4 pm), BMCA transforms into a living museum. Walk through the gallery to see professional Ikebana and Western floral arrangements standing side-by-side with the paintings that inspired them. See how textures and colors from the canvas are "brought to life" through rare blooms and creative greenery. Admission: Pay-What-you-can at door, or included in Garden tour ticket andEverything pass