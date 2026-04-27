Art in Bloom: The First Bloom 20th Anniversary Sneak Peek - 6/18
Art in Bloom: The First Bloom 20th Anniversary Sneak Peek - 6/18
Be the First to See the Flowers at Their Peak
"Join us June 18 (6:30 pm – 8 pm) for our high-energy kickoff party and largest social event of the season. This is your exclusive chance to see the floral arrangements at their absolute freshest. Enjoy delicious drinks and desserts while mingling with the floral designers and original artists.
Tickets: $25 (Includes drinks, desserts, and Gallery Exhibit). Included in the Everything Pass."
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
25-55
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State StBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org