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Art in Bloom: Bonus Day Floral Exhibit Tour

Art in Bloom: Bonus Day Floral Exhibit Tour

Your Final Opportunity to View the 20th Anniversary Floral Art

If you missed the weekday rush, June 21 (12 pm – 4 pm) is your final opportunity to see the live floral installations before they are removed. This Art in Bloom Bonus Day offers a quieter, more reflective atmosphere to enjoy the final beauty of the exhibit.

Admission: Pay-what-you-can at the door (Suggested donation).

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
0 - 55
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State St
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/