Art in Bloom: Bonus Day Floral Exhibit Tour
Art in Bloom: Bonus Day Floral Exhibit Tour
Your Final Opportunity to View the 20th Anniversary Floral Art
If you missed the weekday rush, June 21 (12 pm – 4 pm) is your final opportunity to see the live floral installations before they are removed. This Art in Bloom Bonus Day offers a quieter, more reflective atmosphere to enjoy the final beauty of the exhibit.
Admission: Pay-what-you-can at the door (Suggested donation).
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
0 - 55
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State StBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org