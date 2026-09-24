Annual Fall BBQ
Annual Fall BBQ
MOUNTAIN CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH
ANNUAL BBQ
Saturday, October 3rd • 4-7PM
710 Mountain Creek Rd. Rutherfordton.
Special Music by
The Simple Faith Trio
ADULTS
$12
KIDS 6-12
$6
UNDER 6
FREE
TAKE-OUT PLATES AVAILABLE
MENU
Pulled Pork BBQ • Hotdogs • Hush Puppies
Red Slaw • White Slaw • Potato Salad
Baked Beans • Mac-N-Cheese • Homemade Desserts
Proceeds will go to Missions
Mountain Creek Baptist Church
Adults $12, 6-12 $6, Under 6 Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mountain Creek Baptist Church
828-287-7159
Artist Group Info
The Simple Faith Trio
Mountain Creek Baptist Church
710 Mountain Creek RoadRutherfordton, North Carolina 28139
8287483033
jiffyusa@bellsouth.net