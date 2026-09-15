Animal Haven of Asheville’s Fall Fundraiser - 10/18

Join Animal Haven for our annual Fall Fundraiser featuring a full vegan buffet with dessert, beer, wine, and non alcoholic drinks. Enjoy live music from Southern Style Band, a silent auction with items from local artists and businesses, and the chance to meet all 60+ rescued animals throughout the sanctuary. The thrift store will be open as well.

Tickets: $25 online / $30 at the door. Children under 12 attend free. Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/fall-fundraiser--2026-2

Parking: Onsite parking available. Overflow parking with shuttle service from Smokey Mountain Lumber Mill (19 Lower Grassy Branch Rd., just before the sanctuary entrance).

All proceeds support food, shelter, medical care, and enrichment programs for rescued animals at the sanctuary.