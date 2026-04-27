A Slice of Life: An Evening of Live Storytelling with Connie Regan-Blake

A Captivating Showcase of Heartfelt, Humorous, and Powerful Stories from Acclaimed Narrators

Experience the timeless magic of the spoken word at A Slice of Life: An Evening of Stories, happening Saturday, May 2nd, at 7:30 pm. Nationally celebrated storyteller Connie Regan-Blake takes the stage to host an impressive spring lineup of workshop participants, featuring the diverse voices of Hal Southern, Helen Langley Wyss, Elizabeth McCain, Dada Maheshvarananda, Jo Mangum, Laura Hope-Gill, and Christine Westfeldt. This curated performance promises an unforgettable journey through the human experience, weaving together a tapestry of memoirs and narratives that range from the deeply poignant to the hilariously relatable. Whether you are a devoted fan of the oral tradition or a newcomer to the art of performance, join us for a night of community and connection that will linger in your mind long after the final word is spoken. Tickets are available for $18 in advance or $22 at the door.