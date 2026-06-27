2026 Standup Comedy Pageant Finale - 7/29
2026 Standup Comedy Pageant Finale - 7/29
Summer 2026
Standup Comedy Pageant Finale
Thursday July 29, 2026
8p-10p, doors at 7p
The Orange Peel’s Comedy Basement, Pulp Lounge, 103 Hilliard Ave, Downtown Asheville
Winners of qualifying standup contests compete in the ultimate finale! Fantastic standup comics competing for title & cash prize. Audience votes thru ballot for winner. Get tix early, these shows sell out!
Hosted by Hilliary Begley from Netflix & Amazon Prime!
Celebrity Judge, Comic James Harrod will put the contestants thru the paces to woo the audience vote!
Cocktails available while you laugh the night away to some of the area's best Stand Up Comics in a ridiculously fun adult environment in PULP, the largest Bourbon Bar in the South East!!
Free snacks while availability lasts! You may bring your own food in (no drinks)!
Contestants:
April 2026 winner Zandra Johnson
April 2026 winner Ben Gibson
May 2026 winner Roman Fraden
May 2026 winner Randall Moore
Plus WILD CARD battle contest between two runners up! (Chris Tester & Mat Freeman)
THIS SHOW WILL SELLOUT
This show is more than just great standup! Contestants must vie for the title through games, standup and charm.
More info contact Michele at sliceoflifecomedy@gmail.com