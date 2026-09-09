11th Annual Sarah Sweep and First Broad River Festival - 9/19

All are welcome to join us on this lovely section of river that Sarah Spencer held dear to her heart. While paddling the shallow, shaded, cool waters that flow between rock cliffs and rhododendron, Sarah would always stop to pick up any litter along the way. Sarah, Beejay, Billy, and Davey died tragically in 2016 in a car accident. This event is in remembrance and honor of these friends and their love for our river.

Meet up to clean up is behind Double Shoals mill at 10:00 am. We will drop our boats there beside the river and take vehicles down to Zion Church Rd., then catch a shuttle back to the Mill to begin.

Please bring your boat, paddle, and lifejacket, water, lunch, sunscreen, gloves, sturdy water shoes or sneakers (no flip-flops), and a dry change of clothes. We have some extra canoes and kayaks available only if you reserve them in advance.

After the cleanup we will head back to the Cotton Mill for an evening of fabulous local music and food, free for volunteers. Can’t volunteer? Just purchase a ticket to the after-party featuring live music and Doug Fortenberry’s famous BBQ chicken and ribs dinner. After-party starts around 5:00. Camping available.