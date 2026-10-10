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Our Fall Fund Drive is October 10 - 16. Want to volunteer? Click Here.

Our Fall Fund Drive is on! Check out our new swag!

WNCW
Published October 10, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT

Our fall T-shirt has a cosmic-cowgirl vibe, printed on a limited-edition shirt color from Recover Brands. It can be yours for a $90 donation here. This year, we also have a WNCW zip-up fleece and ankle socks to keep you cozy as the temperatures fall. Our 30th volume of Crowd Around the Mic is available for a donation level of $120. Get yours here. You can find all thank-you gifts here.

Got enough stuff? You can donate here if you don't require a thank-you gift. You can also become a monthly sustainer here, or become a Diamond, Platinum, or Double Platinum Member here.