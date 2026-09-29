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Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Pokey LaFarge – Rent Money

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 29, 2026 at 9:31 AM EDT

We like what the Folk Alley folks -- whose radio show we air Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings at Midnight -- have to say about it: “If you’re still grooving to the dusty, Bacardi-scented party that started with 2021’s ‘In the Blossom of Their Shade’ and continued on past dusk via ‘Rhumba Country’ three years later, don’t stop: Pokey LaFarge is back with a new record, the mood’s still loose, and his lyrics are as wry and winking as ever. But something deeper is burbling under the surface of Rent Money, 11 unadorned tracks that mark LaFarge’s first full-length release on his own label, Boxer Boy Records. …As LaFarge acknowledges in press materials, these songs serve as a rumination on a country with a growing wealth gap and a restive population, one where pressed vinyl seems essential even when the price of everything keeps going up.”
Listen on Apple Music
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson