The Womack Sisters – The Womack Sisters

The Womack Sisters -- Kucha, Zeimani, and BG Womack -- were singing before they could walk. They grew up on the road. Their schools were stages and studios all over the world, where they sang behind their parents, Zekkariyas & Zeriiya (formerly known as Womack & Womack), alongside their four siblings. Nowhere was home for long. No matter where they lived they were always surrounded by music and family. Their 2026 self-titled debut album, The Womack Sisters, is the musical culmination of the Sisters’ long and winding journey to find themselves. If you know the Daptone Record label (Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, for instance), then you’ll agree they’ve found the right home for them, musically. On an album that is deeply autobiographical, perhaps no lyric is as fitting as the final refrain: “People come and go, But, darling this I know, It will always be my sisters and me.”

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