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Fruition – Something More

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 24, 2026 at 10:27 AM EDT

This band based out of Portland, Oregon (but with Asheville ties too!) has this new album on Bloodshot Records, with themes of kicking old habits, letting go of control, interrogating motives, and fearless open hearts. And we’re sad to report they have announced it will be their last! They’ve issued a statement that “after nearly 20 years of touring, we’ve had to be honest with ourselves about what it takes to sustain this band. Nearly every cost of being on the road—from fuel and flights to food and lodging—has gone up, while artists’ guarantees have remained largely static. At some point, you have to ask whether the way you’ve always done it still makes sense.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on October 8th.
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson