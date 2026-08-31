Rep. Glenn Ivey weighs stopgap spending bill as House returns to Washington

Updated August 31, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT

The House is back in Washington after a five-week recess, and keeping the government open is at the top of its agenda.

The Senate has already passed a stopgap measure that would fund the government through December, avoiding a shutdown during the midterm elections. Now it's up to the House.

Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, told Morning Edition there is a "very good chance" the bill will pass. He hasn't decided whether he'll vote for it.

As he weighs his decision, he says he's thinking about the many federal workers in his district who would be hit hard by a shutdown. But with the November midterms approaching, his calculation is also political.

"You can't get everything you want, so there's a chance that I might vote for it to keep the government open," Ivey said.

Ivey said Democrats want voters focused on health care, tariffs and affordability rather than another shutdown fight. He also criticized the Trump administration's handling of the appropriations process, saying the Office of Management and Budget has not given Congress the information it needs to make funding decisions.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above.

The interview was adapted for the web by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR