WNCW is sad to report the passing Dolly Parton

WNCW is sad to report the passing of one of our most revered icons, Dolly Parton. We'll certainly be including many of her recordings in our programming here, from her early work with Porter Wagoner through her impressive solo career in Country and Bluegrass to numerous collaborations with other favorites. Not to mention revisiting some of the films she starred in! "9 to 5", "Steel Magnolias", and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." Our hearts mourn for the loss of the Smoky Mountain Songbird, the Queen of Appalachia, The Book Lady...