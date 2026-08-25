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New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Christian Parker, Patrick Cleary, Earl Poole Ball - American Cosmic Revival Vol. 2: Miles From Nowhere

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:38 AM EDT

Following the critically acclaimed 2025 release, American Cosmic Revival Vol. 1: Back At Home, this new album continues the series with a broader exploration of the music, stories, and enduring legacy of Cosmic American Music. Inspired by the enduring legacy of Gram ParsonsGene ClarkThe ByrdsThe Flying Burrito Brothers, and the pioneers of country-rock, Miles From Nowhere expands beyond the International Submarine Band material featured on Vol. 1. Rather than simply revisiting classic recordings, the album brings together songs connected by a common thread of heartache, redemption, loneliness, resilience, and the search for home—capturing the emotional spirit at the heart of Cosmic American Music. The album features legendary pianist Earl Poole Ball, whose career spans Johnny Cash, Gram Parsons, The Byrds, and Buck Owens, alongside legendary pedal steel guitarist Jay Dee Maness, whose work with Gram Parsons, The Byrds, and the Desert Rose Band helped define the sound of Cosmic American Music and country-rock.
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson