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Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Aaron Lee Tasjan – Get Over It, Underdog

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT

Tasjan’s latest album is an 11-song collection about the duality of the American underdog. The characters within these tunes are exotic dancers, cringe white guys, historic world explorers, ultra-wealthy people playing God, baby Jesus, eccentric women who have done life their own way, and dreamers. Each song takes an honest look at what it means to be some kind of underdog, all coming from a songwriter who has been called an underdog by others and who has at times identified himself in this way only to realize that in the end, every human being contains multitudes beyond the limited capacity we have to observe and truly know ourselves and each other. The late Todd Snider, a good friend of Aaron’s, played a pivotal role in shaping the album, offering guidance during a period when Aaron found himself questioning his creative direction. Snider’s presence can definitely be felt here.
Listen on Apple Music
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson