Iran says agreement with Oman for Strait of Hormuz prohibits U.S. and Israeli vessels

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Now, we know more today about an agreement between Iran and Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

In a few minutes, we'll get analysis of the current agreement from a former U.S. diplomat to Oman. But first, some more context on the evolving conversations about the critical shipping route, which goes through the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. Ships have not been able to pass freely since the war began in February, blockaded by Iran and then the U.S.

MARTÍNEZ: To discuss what this agreement might entail, we're joined now by Reporter Sameer Hashmi in Dubai. So what new details do we have based on discussions in Iran's parliament?

SAMEER HASHMI, BYLINE: Well, the Iran state media shared details of the agreement with Oman on Thursday. According to Iran, the deal bans any American or Israeli vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It will also fine violators with up to 20% of cargo value. And countries and individuals deemed to have caused damage to Iran would be denied passage through the strait and the Persian Gulf until Iran is compensated for war damages.

Iran says it will also be responsible for navigation guidance, monitoring vessel traffic, maritime security and environmental protection. Iran has also denied reports of a disagreement with Oman on toll charges. The fee, according to the draft shared by Iranian media, would be a combination of many variables. And as Iran said earlier this week, this all remains conditional on Washington ending its blockade of Iranian ports. As of now, Oman has still not commented on any of this.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. What about the reaction of other Gulf countries?

HASHMI: There hasn't been any official response on the draft from other Gulf countries yet, but all of them have been pushing for a deescalation. Even during the course of the war, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were attacked by Iran, and none of the oil producers - the Gulf oil producers - have been able to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which is also having a severe impact on their economies. So they are keen to have an agreement in place at the earliest that would allow the Strait of Hormuz to be unblocked. And in the past, the Gulf countries have officially rejected Iran's proposal to manage and control the Strait of Hormuz. They've called it a gross violation of international law and undermining the International Maritime Organization.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, in the meantime, though, the Houthi rebels carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia yesterday. Can you share any details on that?

HASHMI: Yes. The attack was carried out inside Saudi Arabia's territory in the southern Najran Province on Thursday. It injured 11 civilians, according to the Saudi military. There was no immediate comments from the Houthis, but the Iranian-backed militia has increased attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, including attacks on Saudi oil vessels in the Red Sea that has disrupted oil supplies from the country. Now, the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, the two were locked in a war for many years that ended in a truce in 2022, but the latest escalation risks unraveling that ceasefire. The Houthis also said that they attacked military camps in central Yemen yesterday, killing dozens of Yemeni government troops, which are backed by Saudi Arabia.

MARTÍNEZ: All right, that's Sameer Hashmi in Dubai. Thank you very much.

HASHMI: Thank you very much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.