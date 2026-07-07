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New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

American Aquarium – New Ways to Lose

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 7, 2026 at 7:52 AM EDT

This band fronted by BJ Barham (who has NC roots, by the way), may not have found anything approaching mainstream success, but it’s certainly got a loyal fan base throughout the country that eagerly awaits each strong release from them. And we have that again this year, with another one produced by Shooter Jennings. As Peter Churchill of Americana UK writes, “Barham founded the band in 2006 and, twenty years and twenty albums later, is still writing songs that could sit quite easily within the catalogues of a Springsteen or a Mellencamp. Tackling themes like the downfall of small-town America, the yearning for true connection and the socioeconomic wreckage of unconstitutional politics, Barham’s lyrics paint pictures wrapped around a rock and roll soundtrack.” They play the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on August 15th and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on September 3rd.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson