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Jesse Welles – Masks Off

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT

Following his Middle album from last year, which we enjoyed spinning, and millions of new Instagram and TikTok followers (and about as many songs in the fields under power lines), Jesse Welles releases his sixth studio album, Masks Off. It’s the culmination of his work, as he came to prominence by performing songs in the Arkansas wilderness where he was raised and where he currently resides. “These songs were highlights of the past year, and they sort of speak to the moment we’re at,” he states. “I’m not trying to tell folks how to think or get a reaction. All I do is write my lyrics, make my records, and cross my fingers.” Jesse plays in Asheville on July 25th.
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson