UC Berkeley professor warns of 'unprecedented crackdown' on academic freedom

Updated September 18, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT

The University of California, Berkeley, is facing backlash after disclosing the names of 160 students, faculty, and staff to Trump administration officials as part of a federal investigation into allegations of antisemitism on campus.

The university sent the documents over several months and notified those named earlier this month. Among them is Ussama Makdisi, a history professor and leading scholar of modern Arab history.

"The idea is obviously, clearly a chilling of speech and a chilling of academic freedom because we have no idea what we have allegedly been accused of. We have no idea how to even go about clearing our name," Makdisi said.

In a statement to NPR, University of California, Berkeley, spokesperson Janet Gilmore confirmed that records of complaints about "alleged incidents of antisemitism and discrimination" were provided to the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education.

The disclosure comes as the federal government continues its campaign to investigate elite universities, launched after campus protests over Israel's war in Gaza. Critics say the investigations are weaponizing the charge of antisemitism to stifle academic freedoms.

On Tuesday, a U.N. commission said it found that Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip, a charge Israel has denied.

In an interview with NPR's Leila Fadel, Makdisi discussed academic freedom, censorship and campus climate.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Leila Fadel: How much do you think this has to do with what you teach? You teach history. You touch on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. You've criticized Israeli policies.

Ussama Makdisi: I teach Palestinian history, I teach Middle Eastern history, I teach Arab history. And, of course, this has to do with… I mean, what's happening across American institutions and across the United States more generally is a crackdown, an unprecedented crackdown, on academic freedom, on the ability of students to express themselves in support of various very basic and fundamental issues, such as freedom, such as equality, such as justice for Palestinians in particular.

Fadel: Campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore for Berkeley told us it wasn't a "list of names" per se. Rather, the Department of Education is investigating how Berkeley handles allegations of antisemitism. The University of California had a legal obligation to cooperate. And it has cooperated over the years and across administrations. It sent documents, and it informed people if their names were in the documents. The university also said "We are committed to transparency and supporting our campus community while complying with federal investigations." What do you think of that statement?

Makdisi: I mean, let's see what happens. All I can say is that when you have some sort of information that's been turned over to an administration that has actively persecuted students across this country for the fact that they have expressed themselves. In fact, these students, as far as I'm aware, the cases against them didn't hold up.

Fadel: As a historian, does this moment remind you of any other time in history?

Makdisi: Yes, it reminds me of the McCarthyist period. It reminds me of the Salem Witch Trials. It reminds me of all sorts of things as a historian. But the difference, of course, is that this is all happening in the context of what is going on in Gaza. There is a genocide taking place in Gaza now. Again, the point of a university, ideally, is that we can come and we can have a discussion. We can debate the history, and points about history, the points about politics, points about policy, and that is exactly what is under threat right now.

Fadel: And what happens if there is not a free exchange of ideas on campus, if that changes?

Makdisi: I mean, we're going to find out very soon. We are in a crisis moment right now.

Fadel: You mentioned genocide. A United Nations Commission of Inquiry just concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, but it's something Israel still denies. Are you surprised that Berkeley, of all places, with its reputation as this sort of bastion of liberalism and exchange of free ideas , is handling the investigation this way?

Makdisi: I think Berkeley administration is under huge pressure. It's quite clear. On the other hand, yes, I am dismayed by what has happened to our students. I'm dismayed by what's happening to the campus climate in terms of being able to speak out about basic issues. We should all be able to teach our subject matters with freedom and without censorship. And, of course, every student should have the right to learn without censorship and with freedom.

This article was adapted for the web by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Obed Manuel.

