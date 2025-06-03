© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 3, 2025 at 8:30 AM EDT

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins are back with their first album since their breakout debut seven years ago. Produced by Josh Kaufman (of another trio, Bonny Light Horseman), the close-knit bond of these three musicians can be heard in their tight harmonies and exquisite acoustic performance. The new songs here address reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present, and bravely moving forward into the unknown. “I'm With Her's songs are folky on the surface and skeletal, yet intricate within. They carry tales that are both intimate and far-reaching, involving heartbreak, separation, resilience, mortality and constant, restless travels." - The New York Times.
Listen on Apple Music
Tags
new releasesHeavy Rotation
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson