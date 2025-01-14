© 2025 WNCW
Cracker – Alternative History: A Cracker Retrospective

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 14, 2025 at 8:14 AM EST

David Lowery and Johnny Hickman wanted to introduce new fans to the band Cracker, but discovered that algorithmic streaming playlists put too much emphasis on just their ‘90s alt-rock hits. As great as those tracks are, there’s so much more to them, as many of us WNCW listeners know! Licensing issues made rereleases of their catalog challenging, so they’ve decided to re-record a lot of songs, and release them along with demos, outtakes, collaborations, and live tracks. Thus we have a 2-CD and 3-LP release with Cracker, Leftover Salmon, Drive-By Truckers, and others. “’Cause what the world needs now…”
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
