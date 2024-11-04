Musicians come together with two music releases to raise funds for Hurricane Helene relief

Cardinals at the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western North Carolina

This is a new release of 136 tracks that we’ve started playing at WNCW. 100% of proceeds will be split evenly between the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Rural Organizing and Resilience (ROAR), and BeLoved Asheville. https://cardinalsatthewindow.bandcamp.com/album/cardinals-at-the-window-2

Western North Carolina Bands Unite for Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief

The Asheville music community has come together to release a 278-song compilation album and play an accompanying concert to benefit Helene victims.

“Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief” is available for purchase on Bandcamp. It features dozens of artists with ties to Western North Carolina, including '90s rockers R.E.M. The album showcases the region's rich musical diversity, a news release said, including folk, rock, bluegrass, hip-hop, punk, and electronic tracks.

R.E.M. contributed a previously unreleased track to the album: "Feeling Gravity's Pull," live from Greensboro in 1989. Popular bands such as Mekons, Luscious Jackson, moe., Leftover Salmon, and Steep Canyon Rangers also have songs on the album, which will benefit the nonprofit BeLoved Asheville.

"This collaboration emphasizes not only the depth of local artistry but also the collective commitment from musicians at all levels to support those in need in Western North Carolina," the release said.

"Caverns of Gold" was put together by five Asheville-area musicians: Chad Nance, Joe Hooten, Alex Deutsch, Kelly Minnis and Jason Bugg.

About Beloved Asheville:

Beloved Asheville is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community resilience and providing immediate support to those affected by crises. Focusing on grassroots initiatives, they ensure that donations go directly to those in need.