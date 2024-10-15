Want to help? Ways you can donate to relief efforts.

Emergency/Basic Needs Relief:

The American Red Cross of the Carolinas is in critical need to restock its blood supply. This includes Rutherford Regional Medical Center, who agreed to host emergency blood drives this week, from 10 AM to 3 PM, through Friday in the Norris-Biggs Conference Room. To schedule an appointment, it’s RedCrossBlood.org and enter the keyword: Rutherford Regional.

Manna FoodBank in Asheville

The organization is distributing food, water, and more at the Asheville Farmers Market. For those wanting to send large food donations, please contact Director of Food Sourcing Lisa Reynolds by emailing lreynolds@mannafoodbank.org.

Donation Times: October 7-11; October 14-18 (starts at 9 a.m., runs to 4 p.m. daily)

The following items are requested:

Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener)

Bottled water

Personal hygiene items

Baby and toddler formula and food

Diapers

There are many ways to get involved, volunteer, and donate - including online. Go here to give money to the Manna FoodBank online.

Donations are still needed in the Asheville Area, especially blankets and jackets as colder weather is here overnight. Deliver donations can be made at

1298 Patton Ave., West Asheville

Arden Presbyterian Church, 2215 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

Harrah's Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood St., downtown (9-5 daily)

BeLoved, 32 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville

6 Commerce Way, Arden

Pack Square Park: Drinking water distribution will happen from 1 p.m. until dark, or when the supply runs out

Mountain True: The home of the Broad, French Broad, Green, and Watauga Riverkeepers (in Asheville, Saluda, Boone, and Murphy.) Providing relief to communities during the Helene crisis and laying the groundwork for a resilient future in Western North Carolina and the Southern Blue Ridge. https://mountaintrue.org/mountainstrong/

Community Foundation of Western North Carolina’s Emergency & Disaster Response Fund: Funding organizations providing relief to those affected by Helene via grants. https://cfwnc.org/initiatives/hurricane-helene-relief-and-recovery

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy: Conserving unique plant and animal habitat, clean water, farmland, scenic beauty, and places for people to enjoy outdoor recreation in the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina. https://appalachian.org/

BeLoved Asheville

On-the-ground volunteers are collecting and distributing a wide array of supplies.

Cash donations can be sent via:

Venmo: BeLoved-Asheville

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/belovedasheville

Specific items are needed, including: food, bottled water, contractor-size trash bags, blankets, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby clothes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, shovels, brooms, gloves, coolers, propane, cook stoves, flashlights, batteries, fans, dehumidifiers, and generators.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver supplies. Truck owners and truck drivers are needed.

Drop-off and staging updates are available on the organization's social media pages. BeLoved Asheville is located at 32 Old Charlotte Hwy, Asheville, NC 28803.

For volunteer info and more, visit the organization's website.

Artist Relief:

We encourage everyone to give to the NC Arts Disaster Relief Fund that is being run through the North Carolina Arts Foundation to provide funding and assistance to artists and arts organizations affected by Hurricane Helene.

NOTE: The grant application and disbursement process is currently being designed. If you would like to receive details about applying for assistance as soon as they become available, please fill out this INFORMATION REQUEST FORM.

WNC Creatives Needs Assessment Form

Aid Already Applied For:*

Which of the following resources have you already applied for? You can find a list of relief resources as artsavl.org/aid. Check all that apply

NCAPER Disaster Resources for Individuals and Arts and Cultural Organizations

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program

National Heritage Responders

Craft Artists Emergency Relief Grant (CERF+)

MusiCares Disaster Relief Grant

Mountain Area Cultural Resources Emergency Network (MACREN)

Pro Bono Legal Services from Implement Legal

Arts AVL is a well-resourced organization based in Asheville, NC. Most resources on this page have been sourced by Arts AVL as they are at the epicenter of the devastation caused by Helene and are directly connected to local aid efforts as they become available. The Arts AVL Emergency Support Resources page is updated daily.

https://artsavl.org/aid

NCAPER Rapid Damage Assessment Forms: If you were impacted, or know artists and cultural institutions impacted for a disaster, please fill out one of the following rapid damage assessment forms.

· Cultural Institutions: Rapid Damage Assessment Form

· Arts Organizations: Rapid Damage Assessment Form

· Individual Artists and Performing Groups: Rapid Damage Assessment Form

With support from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force (HENTF) and in collaboration with the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation (FAIC), these new online assessment forms will help identify where assistance is sought, provide assistance where needed, understand critical needs, and inform recovery efforts moving forward. Learn more about these changes.

MusiCares Relief Form - They are already processing forms and will be in touch soon.

Search Foundation Crisis Relief for those in live event/catering industries.

Arts AVL has a list of additional resources here.

If you have lost instruments or gear due to the hurricane, please send an email to ashevillemusicprofessionals@gmail.com. We are working on getting donations of instruments and gear.

Preserving a Picturesque America: By purchasing Western North Carolina art, 50% of the proceeds will go directly to the artist, and the other half will go to relief funds to restore the French Broad region. All other purchases, which include PAPA publications, 100% of the proceeds will go to relief. https://preservationthroughart.org

Local/Small Business Relief:

Mountain BizWorks Announces WNC Strong: Helene Business Recovery FundThe WNC Strong: Helene Business Recovery Fund was created to provide rapid recovery loans to small businesses suffering economic losses related to the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene. The fund is administered by Mountain BizWorks and made possible with support from The Golden LEAF Foundation, and an expanding list of other partners.

The WNC Strong: Helene Business Recovery Fund helps small businesses close the gap between when the disaster strikes and when federal loans, insurance payouts, and other disaster relief funds are approved, or businesses have time to recover and get back to business.

Transylvania Tomorrow - Small Business Emergency Relief Fund to support the small business community in Transylvania County. To donate or apply, visit BrevardNC.org and look for Transylvania Tomorrow.