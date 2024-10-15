Events to Benefit Hurricane Helene Victims

Maxx music presenting The Steep Canyon Rangers with Ashes & Arrows, for a benefit concert for Beloved Asheville, Wednesday, October 16th at 7pm at The AMP Ballantyne in Charlotte.

________________________________________________________________________________

Scythian Hosts Benefit Concert for Hurricane Relief – October 18th at Neighborhood Theater

For Immediate Release

Charlotte, NC – Join us for an unforgettable night of music, community, and hope on Friday, October 18th, as Scythian performs live at the Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte, NC, alongside special guest Presley Barker. This concert will be more than a night of foot-stomping music—it’s a chance to make a real difference for those impacted by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina.

In light of the devastation caused by the hurricane, Scythian is turning this show into a benefit concert, with all proceeds and donations going to support relief efforts. Attendees are encouraged to bring essential supplies to help families and communities affected by the storm. Needed items include winter clothing, baby products, hygiene supplies, and non-perishable food.

How You Can Help:

· Bring donations of items such as winter coats, socks, diapers, canned food, shampoo, and more. A team will be on-site to collect and deliver these goods directly to those in need.

· Spread the word! Invite friends, family, and colleagues to join us for this special night of giving back.

Presley Barker will open the show with his phenomenal flat picking guitar skills, followed by Scythian’s high-energy performance that’s sure to keep the crowd dancing all night long. But beyond the music, this event is about coming together as a community to lift up our neighbors in Western North Carolina.

Date: October 18, 2024

Venue: Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC

Time: 7:00 PM

Tickets: Available now at this link.

Let’s make a difference together. Join us for a night of music, joy, and compassion as we help rebuild lives in the wake of disaster.

For more information, visit Scythian (scythianmusic.com) or Buy Tickets to SCYTHIAN: Through The Kitchen Window Tour w/ Presley Barker in Charlotte on Oct 18, 2024 (seetickets.us).

________________________________________________________________________________

What - WNC Relief Concert

When - Saturday, Oct 19th from 12pm-8:30pm

Where - Sierra Nevada Brewing co - Amphitheatre

Lineup - Toubab Krewe, Pink Beds, Lyric, Andrew Scotchie and more (Full lineup includes: The Greenliners, The Congdon Griffin Band)

Free/All ages

-A portion of proceeds will be donated to Food Connection to help those affected by Hurricane Helene

________________________________________________________________________________

Concert For Carolina presented by Explore Asheville: Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, James Taylor and more.

Hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley.

Bank of America Stadium Charlotte on Saturday October 26

All proceeds from this event will support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolina Region. For more information visit ConcertForCarolina.com

Due to overwhelming demand, Concert for Carolina adds VEEPS livestream for the October 26 concert at Bank of America Stadium! North Carolinians The Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice, and Parmalee join the lineup! To watch the livestream & find ways to help go to ConcertForCarolina.com. All proceeds to support Hurricane Relief Efforts in the Carolina region.

________________________________________________________________________________

Continuum's 3rd Annual Halloween Benefit Gala benefitting the Arts Council of Henderson County & The Hendersonville Theater, Saturday October 26th at 5:30pm at Continuum Art in Hendersonville, featuring music from Brother Maven.

________________________________________________________________________________

Grand Rising Creations presenting a Hurricane Helene Relief Benefit featuring Goose, Friday October 25th at 8pm at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem.

________________________________________________________________________________

Free Benefit Concert for Transylvania County Hurricane Relief.

The Travis Book Band, featuring Jeff Sipe, Derrick Gardner, and Daniel Seriff, takes the stage to raise funds for Transylvania Tomorrow’s Hurricane Relief Fund!

📅 Date: October 26th

📍 Location: Big Stage on East Main Street, Downtown Brevard

🕕 Time: 5:00-9PM

Local food trucks and tasty beverages provided by The District.

The concert is free to attend, but donations are strongly encouraged, with all proceeds going directly to hurricane recovery efforts in Transylvania County. We’re also live-streaming the event to reach as many people as possible.

________________________________________________________________________________

For every ticket sold to the Highlands Food & Wine Festival’s, Sunday, Nov. 10th “Shot at Redemption” event - the festival will donate $125 to designated relief funds. Those organizations are Beloved Asheville, Equal Plates Project, Highland Emergency Council, Highlands Food Pantry, and the Southern Smoke Foundation. (Highlands, NC)

________________________________________________________________________________