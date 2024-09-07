© 2024 WNCW
Thursday a bit past 4pm, live from Sierra Nevada Brewery: Lettuce

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2024 at 4:56 PM EDT

If you like your funk salad tossed with strains of hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, jazz, soul, jam, go-go, and avant-garde, then no doubt you’re hip to Lettuce! Hopefully you’re also hip to knowing the 6-piece band will be in our area this Thursday evening at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mills River. Their show starts at 6:30, but tune in for a live WNCW remote broadcast from the Sierra Nevada Amphitheater during their soundcheck for a preview! Martin Anderson will talk with the band about what they’ve been up to lately, and they’ll be dialed in to jam on a few numbers, too.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
