© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Revelations

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:47 PM EDT

Join us every Thursday evening when we spotlight one of favorite new releases between 8 and 9pm. This week it’s this North Carolina one we’ve enjoyed spinning for you the past month or so. It’s gotten strong reviews from the likes of Americana Highways, Paste, and Saving Country Music. Revelations was produced by River Shook, engineered and mixed by Ian Schreier and mastered by Brent Lambert. All songs written by Shook. Musicians on the album include Shook (vocals, rhythm and electric guitar), Blake Tallent (electric and acoustic guitar), Jack Foster (drums, percussion), Andrew Lambie (bass) and Nick Larimore (pedal steel).
Listen on Apple Music here.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson