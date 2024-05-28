Richard Thompson – Ship to Shore

RT is back with a new one! From his co-founding of Fairport Convention in the 60s, through his work with Linda Thompson in the 70s and string of spectacular solo releases since then, he’s remained a favorite of ours here at WNCW. This 12-song set was produced by Thompson and recorded in Woodstock, NY. Ship To Shore follows his 2018 studio album 13 Rivers and his 2021 memoir Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975 which was published by Algonquin Books. “I liked the idea of having a strong base to work from and reaching out from there,” he says. “And I think of my base as being British traditional music, but there’s also Scottish music, there’s Irish music. There’s jazz and country and classical. As far as I’m concerned, once you establish your base, you can reach out anywhere. It’ll still be you ringing through, wherever you decide to go musically.”

