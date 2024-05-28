© 2024 WNCW
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Iron & Wine – Light Verse

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:41 PM EDT

Produced by the band’s principal singer-songwriter Sam Beam, Light Verse was made in Los Angeles with David Way at the helm and joining Beam were some of L.A.’s finest: David Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, Griffin Goldsmith, Paul Cartwright, Elizabeth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane and Tyler Chester. There’s also the duet we’ve been playing these past few weeks with Fiona Apple, “All in Good Time.” Light Verse marks the first full-length release in over seven years.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
