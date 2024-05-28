Iron & Wine – Light Verse

Produced by the band’s principal singer-songwriter Sam Beam, Light Verse was made in Los Angeles with David Way at the helm and joining Beam were some of L.A.’s finest: David Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, Griffin Goldsmith, Paul Cartwright, Elizabeth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane and Tyler Chester. There’s also the duet we’ve been playing these past few weeks with Fiona Apple, “All in Good Time.” Light Verse marks the first full-length release in over seven years.