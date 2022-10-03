Thursday: The Heavy Heavy

Will Turner & Georgie Fuller are the core of this dynamic band from England, with a debut album this year that we at WNCW have fallen in love with. “We’re like The Mamas & the Papas meet The Rolling Stones, with a bit of Delany & Bonnie and others”, Turner says as he describes some of their influences. There’s a more mystical influence of theirs as well, which Martin prompts them to reveal in this interview. This was recorded on the first day of their very first U.S. tour!