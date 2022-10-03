© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive will be October 9-15. Click here to sign up to volunteer!

Thursday: The Heavy Heavy

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
2022 The Heavy Heavy with Martin Anderson and the AMA's Michele Block-Rhoades.jpg

Will Turner & Georgie Fuller are the core of this dynamic band from England, with a debut album this year that we at WNCW have fallen in love with. “We’re like The Mamas & the Papas meet The Rolling Stones, with a bit of Delany & Bonnie and others”, Turner says as he describes some of their influences. There’s a more mystical influence of theirs as well, which Martin prompts them to reveal in this interview. This was recorded on the first day of their very first U.S. tour!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson