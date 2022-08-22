© 2022 WNCW
Ghost Funk Orchestra – Night Walker/Death Waltz

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT
Ghost Funk Orchestra - Night Walker, Death Waltz.jpg

Ghost Funk Orchestra is the brainchild of composer/multi-instrumentalist Seth Applebaum. What started as a one-man recording project has now evolved into a 10-piece powerhouse live band. Their first two releases were these EPs, originally just digitally plus a few cassettes (anyone got any of those?) Colemine/Karma Chief Records has now made them available, showcasing their wonderful mix of surfy guitar, rich reverb, Latin-style percussion, odd time signatures, and unique vocal bits.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
