Monday at 11am: Interview with Bela Fleck

Tune in as Martin Anderson talks with banjo great Bela Fleck, as his 3rd Blue Ridge Banjo Camp is coming up at the Brevard Music Center, August 17-20. He shares various aspects of that, especially the upcoming all-star concert there on Saturday the 20th. Bela also discusses the upcoming Earl Scruggs Music Festival, including his memories of Earl and the “My Bluegrass Heart” project he’ll be performing live there (Tryon International Equestrian Center, Friday September 2nd.) Also, helpful tips like when and when not to practice the banjo!