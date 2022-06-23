© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
Delbert McClinton - Outdated Emotion.jpg

He’s known as “The Godfather of Americana”, thanks to his 65 years of great blues, country, and swingin’ jazz, and the 81-year-old has a new one taking a look back at some of his favorite songs throughout that period. Ray Charles, Hank Williams, Little Richard… You’ll recognize a lot of these gems, all delivered with that great Delbert swagger. Released on May 13th.
Listen on Apple Music

Tags

delbert mcclinton
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson