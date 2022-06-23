New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion
He’s known as “The Godfather of Americana”, thanks to his 65 years of great blues, country, and swingin’ jazz, and the 81-year-old has a new one taking a look back at some of his favorite songs throughout that period. Ray Charles, Hank Williams, Little Richard… You’ll recognize a lot of these gems, all delivered with that great Delbert swagger. Released on May 13th.
