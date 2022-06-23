Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion

He’s known as “The Godfather of Americana”, thanks to his 65 years of great blues, country, and swingin’ jazz, and the 81-year-old has a new one taking a look back at some of his favorite songs throughout that period. Ray Charles, Hank Williams, Little Richard… You’ll recognize a lot of these gems, all delivered with that great Delbert swagger. Released on May 13th.

