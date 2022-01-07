© 2022
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
Plant Krauss Raise the Roof.jpg

They were an unlikely, one might say polarizing duo, when their 2007 debut “Raising Sand” took the music world by storm. But their “almost telepathic” connection with each other, and with producer T-Bone Burnett, worked its charm, and they’re back now, 14 years later, with another collection of intriguing arrangements of American music, covering such songwriters as Merle Haggard, Lucinda Williams, Calexico, and Ola Belle Reed.
Listen on Apple Music
Listen on Spotify

Tags

New Tunes at TwoAlison Krauss
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson