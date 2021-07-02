© 2021
This Sunday during Celtic Winds: Interview and Spotlight on the Music of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

WNCW | By Martin Anderson,
Tom Fellenbaum
Published July 2, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
E.J. Jones: Music Director of Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Every Sunday, WNCW brings you “Celtic Winds” between Noon & 3pm. This week around 1:30, our own Tom Fellenbaum will host E.J. Jones, piper, instrument maker, and Music Director of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. They’ll have much to talk about and play, as they spotlight the 64th annual celebration of Celtic music and Gaelic culture coming up July 8th-11th at MacRae Meadows in Linville, NC.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
Tom Fellenbaum
Originally from Lancaster Co. PA, Tom Fellenbaum came to North Carolina in 1971 to attend school at Warren Wilson College. Under the guidance of David Holt, at the time the director of the Appalachian Studies Program, he was introduced to the traditional music of this area, and learned to play the mountain dulcimer and clawhammer banjo. He also developed an interest in fretted instrument construction and completed independent studies of the subject while at WWC. That interest turned into a full-time occupation when he graduated, with the opening, in 1979, of his first shop in Black Mountain.
