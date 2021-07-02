This Sunday during Celtic Winds: Interview and Spotlight on the Music of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Every Sunday, WNCW brings you “Celtic Winds” between Noon & 3pm. This week around 1:30, our own Tom Fellenbaum will host E.J. Jones, piper, instrument maker, and Music Director of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. They’ll have much to talk about and play, as they spotlight the 64th annual celebration of Celtic music and Gaelic culture coming up July 8th-11th at MacRae Meadows in Linville, NC.