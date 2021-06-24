Here's What's Included In The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
Updated August 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM ET
Senators announced the long-awaited text of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday night over a month after President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators first announced such a deal.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act focuses on investments in roads, railways, bridges and broadband internet, but it does not include investments that Biden has referred to as "human infrastructure," including money allocated for child care and tax credits for families. Democrats are looking to address those priorities separately.
The package calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years.
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the final product, just over 2,700 pages long, will be "great for the American people."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will consider amendments this week and a final vote could be held "in a matter of days."
"It's been decades since Congress passed such a significant standalone investment," the New York Democrat said, "and I salute the hard work done that was here by everybody."
Here's a look at what's included in the agreement:
Transportation
Other infrastructure
How would they pay for it?
According to a recent fact sheet from the White House released a few days before the final legislation was unveiled, the package will be financed through a combination of funds, including repurposing unspent emergency relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening tax enforcement for cryptocurrencies.
Goals of the plan
Back in June, the White House shared a fact sheet with the aims of the package:
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.