WNCW Staff Excited To Represent Station At Fall For Greenville Festival Oct. 12-14th

By Vicki Dameron 7 minutes ago

WNCW DJs, staff and volunteers will be at the Fall For Greenville Festival begining today, Friday - October 12th. Renee Denton and Spencer Jones will emcee on the various different stages through the weekend. Our staff and volunteers will be at the WNCW Tent Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Come out and say hello to us! Enjoy the beautiful weather, listen to great music and eat super good food! Come to Downtown Greenville, South Carolina and see for yourself why Travel and Leisure Magazine named it one of the best festivals in the southeast.

Tags: 
Fall For Greenville
Greenville South Carolina
visit greenville
#wncw
americana music
folk music
Fall Festival
Festival Life
festival
Music and Food Fest
wncw
renee denton
spencer jones
BB&T
Pepsi
live music
Upstate South Carolina
River Whyless
King Tuff
Son Little
American Aquarium
Jerry Douglas Band
Front Country
Ashland Craft
Sarah Shook & Disarmers
Travel and Lesiure
Southeast