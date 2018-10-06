EMI SUNSHINE - SAT. Oct. 6th at Foundation Performing Arts Center - ICC Campus in Spindale, NC

2 minutes ago

It’s nearly impossible to explain the exceptional talents of EmiSunshine, the 14-year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Madisonville, TN. While the music of this “modern-day Janis Joplin” has been described as “old-timey,” she adds her own unique, contemporary blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, bluegrass, gospel, and country, with a sprinkling of blues, delivering vivid emotion with every spirited yet haunting note. She'll be at the Isothermal Community College Performing Arts Center, Saturday, October 6th. Showtime is at 7:30pm  

