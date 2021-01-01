WNCW's Friday the 13th Panic Attack

Friday the 13th is usually a day of dread, but it could be your lucky day. Tune in Friday, January 13th at 11:30AM when one lucky listener will win admission to all three nights of Widespread Panic's sold out Wood Tour at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, January 27th thru 29th. It's WNCW's Friday the 13th Widespread Panic Attack.

You must tune in at 11:30AM on Friday, January 13th to learn how to call in and be the winner of these tickets.

One person will win a pair of tickets to all three nights of Widespread Panic's Wood Tour in Atlanta. The winner will be responsible for transportation to the concert, lodging, and meals. These are not included in the prize. This is a paperless tour, so the winner will show up to the show with I.D. and be escorted into the show, hard tickets will not be sent to the winner.

For more information on the three shows in Atlanta, click here.