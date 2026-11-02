© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: Hayes Carll

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:11 AM EST

We’re excited to welcome one of our favorite Americana artists back to Studio B. “Like John Prine, Carll has a clever, concise style of communicating serious concepts, frequently through dark humor, displaying world-weary truths underneath wry lyrics. Better still, he cloaks these anecdotes in melodies you’ll be singing after the first spin.” – American Songwriter. Last time he visited, he was joined by members of the Band of Heathens. This time Hayes brings his own 6-piece band to Studio B for a session with Roland just past 11am, before playing the Grey Eagle in Asheville that evening, and the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Thursday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson