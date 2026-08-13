Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Jason Ringenberg & David Childers

Jason Ringenberg (of Jason & The Scorchers, and known as the Godfather of Americana) and NC Music Hall of Famer David Childers from Mount Holly have each been favorites of ours for years. The two played a show or two together earlier this year; now they’ve got a string of shows, including Confluence South Fork in Cramerton on Friday, the Fiddle & Bow Music Hall in Honea Path, SC on Saturday, and Common Market in Charlotte on Sunday.