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Live in Studio B, Friday at 4pm: Fink

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 27, 2026 at 8:12 AM EDT

Fink, AKA Fin Greenall, is a singer-songwriter from Cornwall, UK, currently based in Berlin. Known for his many studio albums for Ninja Tune Records, the hit single "Looking Too Closely", and relentless international touring as a DJ, electronica artist, and acoustic artist, Greenall's music has been featured in The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, and Ava DuVernay's epic Selma. Fink's 9th and most recent studio album is The City Is Coming To Erase It All. The trio joins us Friday afternoon before their Asheville Music Hall show Friday evening (9pm.)
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson