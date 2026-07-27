Live in Studio B, Friday at 4pm: Fink

Fink, AKA Fin Greenall, is a singer-songwriter from Cornwall, UK, currently based in Berlin. Known for his many studio albums for Ninja Tune Records, the hit single "Looking Too Closely", and relentless international touring as a DJ, electronica artist, and acoustic artist, Greenall's music has been featured in The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, and Ava DuVernay's epic Selma. Fink's 9th and most recent studio album is The City Is Coming To Erase It All. The trio joins us Friday afternoon before their Asheville Music Hall show Friday evening (9pm.)

