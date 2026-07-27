Live in Studio B Tuesday at 11am: Phantom Clutch

You may have heard of Ryan Furstenberg from his Asheville work with partner Melissa Hyman in the group The Moon & You. Maybe from Uncle Mountain out of Boone back in the day. Well he also performs in Phantom Clutch, which has Asheville roots going back to at least 2016. Other members have included Andrew Platt, Lyndsay Pruett, Evan Martin, and Michael Libramento, but Ryan will be joined by Ross Montsinger on drums and Tim Constock on bass in Studio B Tuesday morning. They play Zadie’s in Marshall on Thursday, Eda’s Hideaway in Weaverville on Saturday, and the new AVL Sounds Fest on August 7th (6:30 at the Funkatorium.)