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Live in Studio B Tuesday at 11am: Phantom Clutch

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT

You may have heard of Ryan Furstenberg from his Asheville work with partner Melissa Hyman in the group The Moon & You. Maybe from Uncle Mountain out of Boone back in the day. Well he also performs in Phantom Clutch, which has Asheville roots going back to at least 2016. Other members have included Andrew Platt, Lyndsay Pruett, Evan Martin, and Michael Libramento, but Ryan will be joined by Ross Montsinger on drums and Tim Constock on bass in Studio B Tuesday morning. They play Zadie’s in Marshall on Thursday, Eda’s Hideaway in Weaverville on Saturday, and the new AVL Sounds Fest on August 7th (6:30 at the Funkatorium.)
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson