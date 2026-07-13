Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 1pm: Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz

Eric Brace moved to Nashville twenty years ago from Washington, D.C., where he led his roots-rock band, Last Train Home, and wrote for the Washington Post. Thomm grew up in Germany, where he saw Outlaw legend Bobby Bare sing on a television show and knew right then that he too needed to move to Nashville. There, he immediately became a sideman to the likes of Nanci Griffith, Mary Gauthier, David Olney, Kim Richey, and others. Eric fell in with fellow journalist and songwriter Peter Cooper, and the two released some great music together. While opening for Nanci Griffith one night, Brace and Cooper realized that the man playing guitar with her (Thomm) was someone they needed to share their musical journey with. When Thomm said the feeling was mutual, the Brace/Cooper/Jutz trio was born. Peter passed away in 2022, but this duo has remained together and released their 2nd album, Circle and Square, in January. Both are out on Eric’s East Nashville label, Red Beet Records. They’re playing on the patio of the Grey Eagle from 5 to 7 that evening.