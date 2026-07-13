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Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 10am: Natalie Brooke

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:53 AM EDT

We have an exciting new band to welcome to Studio B on Tuesday morning. Natalie Brooke leads her powerhouse 4-piece band from the Baltimore area with keys, synth, and the keytar. Joining her are drummer Nathan Shulkin, Jacob "Nester" Nadeau on the bass, and Luke Walker on the guitar. Check out her/their blend of funk, rock, and jazz fusion jams. “I really like grit, and I really like when people like to be pushed and when they like to also push me… we always want to be hurtling forward, creating something new, and not getting stagnant.” They recently headlined New Belgium Brewing’s 35th Anniversary Party, and their next announced stop in our area is Van Hoy Farms in Harmony, NC on the 14th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson