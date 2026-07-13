Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 10am: Natalie Brooke

We have an exciting new band to welcome to Studio B on Tuesday morning. Natalie Brooke leads her powerhouse 4-piece band from the Baltimore area with keys, synth, and the keytar. Joining her are drummer Nathan Shulkin, Jacob "Nester" Nadeau on the bass, and Luke Walker on the guitar. Check out her/their blend of funk, rock, and jazz fusion jams. “I really like grit, and I really like when people like to be pushed and when they like to also push me… we always want to be hurtling forward, creating something new, and not getting stagnant.” They recently headlined New Belgium Brewing’s 35th Anniversary Party, and their next announced stop in our area is Van Hoy Farms in Harmony, NC on the 14th.

