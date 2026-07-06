Live in Studio B Tuesday at 11am: The Get Right Band

One of Asheville’s most dynamic and impressive bands returns to Studio B, this time with an adventurous all-instrumental album of some epic jams. “The Get Right Band filters 60’s/70’s psychedelia and 90’s alternative rock through a modern lens–as if Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Nirvana co-wrote an album produced by Danger Mouse and Dan Auerbach.” -American Songwriter. Their new album is a departure from their previous ones: One is one constantly flowing piece of music that's intended to be listened to as a whole. It will be released both audio-only, and as a visual album, with an hour of abstract, psychedelic imagery that moves with the music. There’ll be a multi-media presentation of it at their release show at The Third Room in Asheville on Thursday the 9th. The Get Right Band formed in 2011, and guitarist/singer/songwriter Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry have played music together since middle school! Completing the team is drummer Jaze Uries, who is also a singer, songwriter, producer, photographer, and DJ, and keyboardist Chuck Lichtenberger, whom we’ve known since the ‘00s with Stephanie’s Id and various other local projects.