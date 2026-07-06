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Live in Studio B Tuesday at 11am: The Get Right Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:19 AM EDT

One of Asheville’s most dynamic and impressive bands returns to Studio B, this time with an adventurous all-instrumental album of some epic jams. “The Get Right Band filters 60’s/70’s psychedelia and 90’s alternative rock through a modern lens–as if Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Nirvana co-wrote an album produced by Danger Mouse and Dan Auerbach.” -American Songwriter. Their new album is a departure from their previous ones: One is one constantly flowing piece of music that's intended to be listened to as a whole. It will be released both audio-only, and as a visual album, with an hour of abstract, psychedelic imagery that moves with the music. There’ll be a multi-media presentation of it at their release show at The Third Room in Asheville on Thursday the 9th. The Get Right Band formed in 2011, and guitarist/singer/songwriter Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry have played music together since middle school! Completing the team is drummer Jaze Uries, who is also a singer, songwriter, producer, photographer, and DJ, and keyboardist Chuck Lichtenberger, whom we’ve known since the ‘00s with Stephanie’s Id and various other local projects.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson